Watch Live: ECI's Press Briefing On Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Schedule

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is announcing the dates for the Bihar assembly elections at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. The poll body listed its poll preparedness in the state. “There are 38 seats reserved for SCs, 2 for STs out of 243 seats,” Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said.

The term of the 243-member state assembly ends on November 22. The 2020 assembly elections in the State were held in three phases.

There are total 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, of which 3.92 crore are male and 3.5 crore women. There are 14 lakh first-time voters. 14,000 voters are over the age of 100 years. There are a total 90,712 polling stations in Bihar.

The main competition in Bihar will be between the ruling Janata Dal United (JDU) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance versus the INDIA Bloc parties, including the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) currently has 138 seats in the Bihar Assembly. Out of these, the saffron party has 84 seats, while the JDU has 48. Meanwhile, the HAM(S) has four seats, and two were won by Independent candidates who later extended support to the NDA.

The Opposition has 103 seats, including 71 by the RJD and 17 by the Congress.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, hours before the Election Commission's press conference, the Aam Aadmi Party released its first list of 11 candidates at a press conference.