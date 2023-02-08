Watch: Leopard enters court premises in UP's Ghaziabad; several injured

Representative image

Ghaziabad: A leopard entered the Ghaziabad District Court premises in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday afternoon, causing injures to several people.

According to people present in the premises, the leopard suddenly arrived at the court causing panic and chaos as people scrambled fearing for their safety.

Observing the commotion, the leopard became aggressive and attacked a cobbler present in court premises and also injured another person, claimed TV reports.

In the visuals the leopard can be seen behind an iron bar as advocates present in the court premises take an injured person to the hospital. A woman can also be seen and heard crying in pain as bystanders assure her to, “stay strong, an ambulance is fast approaching.”

As per reports, the police and forest department teams arrived at the location to capture the leopard after they received the information.

(This is a developing news. More details will be added shortly.)

