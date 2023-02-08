e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJharkhand elephant attacks: Protests break out as 2 die, 3 get injured

Jharkhand elephant attacks: Protests break out as 2 die, 3 get injured

The wild animal got separated from its herd and attacked five people in a matter of hours, from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, February 08, 2023, 04:53 PM IST
article-image
Jharkhand elephant attacks: Protests break out as 2 die, 3 get injured | representative pic
Follow us on

Ranchi: The people of Jharkhand's Hazaribagh blocked the Hazaribagh-Chatra road in protest after two people died and three were injured in a series of elephant attacks in the city.

The wild animal got separated from its herd and attacked five people in a matter of hours, from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning. 

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh to raise honey bee armies to prevent attacks by the elephants intoxicated on mahua...
article-image

Condition of those injured critical

The condition of two of the injured is critical. The deceased have been identified as Damodar Saav and Dhaneshwar Saav, both residents of Khirgaon. 

Angered by the attacks, the people demanded compensation for the deceased's family during the protests held on Wednesday. Forest department and police officers have been trying to pacify the people. 

The animal wreaked havoc in Kud-Rewali area near the city's railway station and in Khirgaon and Kumhartoli localities and is allegedly still present on the outskirts of the city. It damaged property, including a car and a wall. 

Forest officials said that efforts are being made to drive it to the forest away from the city.

On Wednesday morning, an elephant attacked a girl in Hazaribagh's Barkagaon village, who has been admitted to the hospital in a critical condition.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Wild tuskers attack elephant Surya in Bandhavgarh, leaves him injured
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Budget Session Live: PM Modi attacks Congress in LS, says 2004-2014 will be known as 'Lost Decade'

Budget Session Live: PM Modi attacks Congress in LS, says 2004-2014 will be known as 'Lost Decade'

From Cong's jubiliant ecosystem to hailing Digital India intiative; here are top quotes from PM...

From Cong's jubiliant ecosystem to hailing Digital India intiative; here are top quotes from PM...

Jharkhand elephant attacks: Protests break out as 2 die, 3 get injured

Jharkhand elephant attacks: Protests break out as 2 die, 3 get injured

RS Prasad on Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Parliament: ‘Baseless allegations against government’

RS Prasad on Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Parliament: ‘Baseless allegations against government’

Without naming Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, PM Modi reminds Cong of insulting words used against Prez...

Without naming Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, PM Modi reminds Cong of insulting words used against Prez...