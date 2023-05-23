 WATCH: Mamata Banerjee says TMC will oppose Central ordinance against Delhi govt after meeting with AAP leaders
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWATCH: Mamata Banerjee says TMC will oppose Central ordinance against Delhi govt after meeting with AAP leaders

WATCH: Mamata Banerjee says TMC will oppose Central ordinance against Delhi govt after meeting with AAP leaders

The meeting between the leaders is expected to discuss the central ordinance setting up a National Capital Civil Service Authority.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 05:31 PM IST
article-image

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will oppose the ordinance brought by the Centre against the Delhi government, and she will urge opposition parties to come together.

Banerjee's comments came after her meeting with senior leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Kolkata.

As part of a nationwide tour to garner support for his fight against the Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his party's CM for Punjab Bhagwant Mann met Banerjee in Kolkata on Tuesday.

They were accompanied by AAP leaders Raghav Chadha and Atishi Singh. The off-camera meeting is expected to last several hours.

Central ordinance, 2024 elections key agendas of meeting

Sources in the Chief Minister's secretariat said that the two sides also discussed the 2024 national elections and the possibility of forging opposition unity.

Before starting on the journey for Kolkata, Kejriwal had tweeted, "Today, I am starting my journey around the country for the rights of the people of Delhi. The Supreme Court had passed a judgement giving justice to the people of Delhi. The Centre snatched away those rights by bringing the ordinance."

Read Also
Arvind Kejriwal to meet Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on May 23 to strengthen Opposition 'Unity'
article-image

"When this comes in the Rajya Sabha, it has to be ensured that it not passed. I will meet the leaders of all political parties and ask for support," he added.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Kejriwal to meet Uddhav, Pawar to boost opposition unity against BJP
article-image

'Time for agni pariksha' for Opposition parties

The National Capital Civil Service Authority will handle the transfer of IAS and DANICS cadre officers and also matters of disciplinary proceedings against them.

The AAP has already sought support of all non-BJP parties saying this is a "time for agni pariksha" for Opposition parties, and that they should come together if they want to save the country's democracy and Constitution. (With PTI inputs)

Read Also
PM Modi degree row: Delhi CM Kejriwal, AAP MP Sanjay Singh receive fresh summons by Gujarat court in...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

No rush at banks in Rajasthan to exchange ₹2000 notes

No rush at banks in Rajasthan to exchange ₹2000 notes

WATCH: Excise officials fire shots in air in Bihar's Begusarai amid clash with locals over liquor...

WATCH: Excise officials fire shots in air in Bihar's Begusarai amid clash with locals over liquor...

Watch: Australian PM Albanese hails PM Narendra Modi as 'The Boss' at grand Sydney event

Watch: Australian PM Albanese hails PM Narendra Modi as 'The Boss' at grand Sydney event

WATCH: Mamata Banerjee says TMC will oppose Central ordinance against Delhi govt after meeting with...

WATCH: Mamata Banerjee says TMC will oppose Central ordinance against Delhi govt after meeting with...

Rajasthan: PM Modi to hold a rally on May 31 in Ajmer to mark 9 years of BJP govt in state

Rajasthan: PM Modi to hold a rally on May 31 in Ajmer to mark 9 years of BJP govt in state