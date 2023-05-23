WATCH: Mamata Banerjee says TMC will oppose Central ordinance against Delhi govt after meeting with AAP leaders

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will oppose the ordinance brought by the Centre against the Delhi government, and she will urge opposition parties to come together.

Banerjee's comments came after her meeting with senior leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Kolkata.

As part of a nationwide tour to garner support for his fight against the Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his party's CM for Punjab Bhagwant Mann met Banerjee in Kolkata on Tuesday.

They were accompanied by AAP leaders Raghav Chadha and Atishi Singh. The off-camera meeting is expected to last several hours.

Central ordinance, 2024 elections key agendas of meeting

Sources in the Chief Minister's secretariat said that the two sides also discussed the 2024 national elections and the possibility of forging opposition unity.

Before starting on the journey for Kolkata, Kejriwal had tweeted, "Today, I am starting my journey around the country for the rights of the people of Delhi. The Supreme Court had passed a judgement giving justice to the people of Delhi. The Centre snatched away those rights by bringing the ordinance."

"When this comes in the Rajya Sabha, it has to be ensured that it not passed. I will meet the leaders of all political parties and ask for support," he added.

'Time for agni pariksha' for Opposition parties

The National Capital Civil Service Authority will handle the transfer of IAS and DANICS cadre officers and also matters of disciplinary proceedings against them.

The AAP has already sought support of all non-BJP parties saying this is a "time for agni pariksha" for Opposition parties, and that they should come together if they want to save the country's democracy and Constitution. (With PTI inputs)