Watch: Jaipur submerged after torrential rains; Army, NDRF deployed

Rajasthan's capital city Jaipur was flooded on Friday morning after heavy rains lashed the city.
The rains, which began late Thursday, continued to hit the Pink City.
Many parts of the city were flooded, and even Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and his colleague Sachin Pilot struggled in traffic to reach the Assembly, local media channels reported.
According to a Navbharat Times report, many parts of the city and state. were submerged. Free Press Journal's reporter Sangeeta Pranvendra even shared some videos of the Pink City getting submerged, particularly at the city centre.
"Once upon a time, almost 400 years ago in 1727, Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh had established a well planned city called Jaipur. Among the 1st in India. Then came modern times and development. This is Statue Circle with his huge statue after today's rains (sic)," she tweeted.
Other areas were faced the wrath of the rains, including the densely populated Ramganj area, Chaura Rasta, Panch Batti circle and MI Road.https://twitter.com/sangpran/status/1294171976076992512
Central Park, which is a popular spot for morning walkers was flooded, which meant that the area was empty. Even amid the coronavirus pandemic, walkers taking necessary precaution would stroll along this picturesque path. Not today.
The Army, too, has been put on high alert, with National Disaster Relief Force on duty in Jaipur.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)