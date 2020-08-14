Watch: Jaipur submerged after torrential rains; Army, NDRF deployed

Rajasthan's capital city Jaipur was flooded on Friday morning after heavy rains lashed the city.

The rains, which began late Thursday, continued to hit the Pink City.

Many parts of the city were flooded, and even Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and his colleague Sachin Pilot struggled in traffic to reach the Assembly, local media channels reported.

According to a Navbharat Times report, many parts of the city and state. were submerged. Free Press Journal's reporter Sangeeta Pranvendra even shared some videos of the Pink City getting submerged, particularly at the city centre.

"Once upon a time, almost 400 years ago in 1727, Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh had established a well planned city called Jaipur. Among the 1st in India. Then came modern times and development. This is Statue Circle with his huge statue after today's rains (sic)," she tweeted.