WATCH: Indian Coast Guard carries out anti-narcotics exercise off Gujarat coast to curb drug trafficking

Gujarat: The Indian Coast Guard carried out extensive anti-narcotics exercise along the maritime boundary with Pakistan. The exercise was conducted off the Gujarat coast near Okha and Sir Creek area on Monday.

Earlier in August 2022, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was conducting raids at over ten locations across Delhi, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu, pertaining to the Mundra port drug bust case, where heroin worth over Rs 20,000 crore were seized in September 2021.

One of the prominent nightclub located in the Chanakyapuri area of the national capital is also under radar. The report suggests the raids indicate the NIA may have zeroed down on the destinations the drugs were intended to be sent.

It is pertinent to mention here, the drugs seized last year weighed over 3,000 kilograms and were worth over Rs 20,000 crore.

Heroin delivered Bandar Abbas Port in Iran to Mundra Port in Gujarat

According to reports, heroin was delivered from Bandar Abbas Port in Iran to Mundra Port in Gujarat by a trading business with a registered office in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, under the guise of semi-processed talc stones from Afghanistan. It was stated that the heroin was transported to Delhi and then intended to be sent to other states in plastic pipes painted to resemble bamboos.