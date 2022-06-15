WATCH: Incessant rains cause mayhem in parts of Assam

The flood situation deteriorated in Assam's Tamulpur district as the heavy rain continues to pour. The heavy rainfall has caused waterlogging in many parts of the state in the last few days, including major cities like Guwahati.
The state has barely recovered from the devastating floods caused by pre-monsoonal rainfall in Assam last month which further took a turn for the worse on Tuesday.
Videos and photos have emerged on social media showing several houses submerged under water due to the heavy floods while landslides in several regions. IMD further has predicted heavy rainfall till June 17.
According to reports, the roads of Kekerikushi, Dwarkushi, Boroland Chowk, and others in Tamulpur have been submerged by the rising waters of the Barlia river.
Meanwhile, four labourers died in a landslide triggered by torrential showers in the capital Guwahati’s Boragaon area early Tuesday and approximately 8,000 people in seven other districts of Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Nalbari, and South Salmara were affected, Indian Express reported.

