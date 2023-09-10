 WATCH: 'I Was About To Cry' When PM Modi Announced African Union's Inclusion In G20, Says Chairperson Azali Assoumani
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWATCH: 'I Was About To Cry' When PM Modi Announced African Union's Inclusion In G20, Says Chairperson Azali Assoumani

WATCH: 'I Was About To Cry' When PM Modi Announced African Union's Inclusion In G20, Says Chairperson Azali Assoumani

Reflecting on this significant moment, Azali Assoumani, the Chairperson of the AU and President of Comoros, admitted that he had initially anticipated a series of discussions to transpire.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 10, 2023, 08:01 PM IST
article-image

The head of the African Union (AU) was moved to tears when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the regional bloc's inclusion in G20 forum during the 18th summit in New Delhi on Saturday. Reflecting on this significant moment, Azali Assoumani, the Chairperson of the AU and President of Comoros, admitted that he had initially anticipated a series of discussions to transpire.

"I was about to cry. It was a great emotion for me. Because actually, we thought that there was going to be a debate and then a decision would be taken but at the very beginning of the Summit it was announced that we were a member," the AU chairperson told news agency ANI.

Watch video here:

Just a day earlier, Prime Minister Modi had announced that the African Union (AU) had become the second group, following the European Union (EU), to secure permanent membership in the global forum. He underscored the importance of the AU's inclusion, emphasizing its role in amplifying the voice of the Global South and providing it with the platform it rightly deserves.

Read Also
G20 Summit Delhi LIVE Updates: 'PM Modi Conveyed Strong Concerns To PM Trudeau Over Anti-India...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Haryana’s JJP Set To Test Political Waters In Rajasthan

Haryana’s JJP Set To Test Political Waters In Rajasthan

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Stuck In India After 'Technical Snag' In His Flight

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Stuck In India After 'Technical Snag' In His Flight

G20 Summit Delhi LIVE Updates: 'PM Modi Conveyed Strong Concerns To PM Trudeau Over Anti-India...

G20 Summit Delhi LIVE Updates: 'PM Modi Conveyed Strong Concerns To PM Trudeau Over Anti-India...

'Those Not In Favour Can...': Bengal BJP Leader Sparks Controversy Over Proposed Name Change To...

'Those Not In Favour Can...': Bengal BJP Leader Sparks Controversy Over Proposed Name Change To...

WATCH: 'I Was About To Cry' When PM Modi Announced African Union's Inclusion In G20, Says...

WATCH: 'I Was About To Cry' When PM Modi Announced African Union's Inclusion In G20, Says...