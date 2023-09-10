WATCH: 'I Was About To Cry' When PM Modi Announced African Union's Inclusion In G20, Says Chairperson Azali Assoumani

The head of the African Union (AU) was moved to tears when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the regional bloc's inclusion in G20 forum during the 18th summit in New Delhi on Saturday. Reflecting on this significant moment, Azali Assoumani, the Chairperson of the AU and President of Comoros, admitted that he had initially anticipated a series of discussions to transpire.

"I was about to cry. It was a great emotion for me. Because actually, we thought that there was going to be a debate and then a decision would be taken but at the very beginning of the Summit it was announced that we were a member," the AU chairperson told news agency ANI.

Watch video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Just a day earlier, Prime Minister Modi had announced that the African Union (AU) had become the second group, following the European Union (EU), to secure permanent membership in the global forum. He underscored the importance of the AU's inclusion, emphasizing its role in amplifying the voice of the Global South and providing it with the platform it rightly deserves.