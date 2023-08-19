 Watch: ‘I Can Also Ask How Were Your Jail Days’, Smriti Irani’s Rejoinder To Sudhir Chaudhary’s Question On Tomato Price Hike
The then Zee News editor Sudhir Chaudhary along with Zee Business editor Samir Ahluwalia were sent to Tihar Jail in 2012

FPJ Web Desk
Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2023, 09:52 PM IST
Union Minister Smriti Irani gave a strong rebuttal to AAJ Tak prime time news anchor and consulting editor Sudhir Chaudhary’s question over rising prices of Onion throughout the country.

During a show aired on Saturday on national television, Chaudhary asked Irani, "Was there a discussion in your home when tomatoes were selling at ₹ 250-300 per kgs?” To this, an infuriated Irani replied and said, “I can also ask Sudhir Ji, what happened when you were in jail.” 

The then Zee News editor Sudhir Chaudhary along with Zee Business editor Samir Ahluwalia were sent to Tihar Jail in 2012. The duo were allegedly trying to extort ₹100 crore from Congress MP Naveen Jindal's group in exchange for not running reports on the firm's alleged role in the coal scam.

