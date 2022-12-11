WATCH: Girl, her grandmother fight off earrings-snatchers; accused caught within 6 hours by Meerut Police

e-Paper Get App
It should be noted that the swift action by police comes a day after, CM Yogi Adityanth warned robbers and eve-teasers that they will not be spared.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, December 11, 2022, 08:00 PM IST
In Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, a girl and her grandmother put up a brave fight against miscreants who were fleeing after snatching earrings. The video of the duo has gone viral. 

On Saturday, Santosh Devi (80), a resident of Modi Nagar, was going to the market with her granddaughter Riya. The duo, on their way to market, was attacked by two bike-borne men who tried to snatch Satosh Devi's earrings. However, the two accused did not know that the women would not be easy prey for them.

The girl held the motorcycle with her hand and they fell off the vehicle.

In the video, one can see that both courageous women overpowered the robbers, fought with them, and kept asking for help. However, no one came to help them and the robbers fled away.

Meanwhile, the Meerut Police have arrested both the accused. The incident happened in the Lalkurti area Police station and the action was taken in just 6 hours after the incident which was caught on CCTV, Meerut police informed on Twitter. During the encounter, both the accused got bullet injuries on leg.

SP City Piyush Kumar informed that both the accused have been identified as Sachin and Shivam Soni.

It should be noted that the swift action by police comes a day after, CM Yogi Adityanth warned robbers and eve-teasers that they will not be spared. He had said that if they commit any crime, they will be caught before they reach the next crossroad with the help of the CCTV footage. 

