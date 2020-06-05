Watch: George Floyd incident repeated in Jodhpur but with a twist in the tale

On Thursday afternoon, an incident took place in Jodhpur which had slight resemblance to the George Floyd incident which saw a cop place his knee on a black man’s neck while restraining him. A man named Mukesh Kumar Prajapat, a resident of Baldev Nagar in Jodhpur was issued a challan for roaming around with a mask.

However, when approached by the cops he threatened them saying no one could stop him and adds for good measure: “Ankh phod dunga. (I will gouge your eyeballs).”

Since the man started arguing, the cops called up the thana for a jeep to take him into custody.

When the cops try to stop him, he ends up hitting the policeman according to a video that has gone viral. This leads to retaliation from the cops who throw him on the ground and press their knee against his throat to control him.