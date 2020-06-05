Watch: George Floyd incident repeated in Jodhpur but with a twist in the tale

On Thursday afternoon, an incident took place in Jodhpur which had slight resemblance to the George Floyd incident which saw a cop place his knee on a black man’s neck while restraining him. A man named Mukesh Kumar Prajapat, a resident of Baldev Nagar in Jodhpur was issued a challan for roaming around with a mask.
However, when approached by the cops he threatened them saying no one could stop him and adds for good measure: “Ankh phod dunga. (I will gouge your eyeballs).”
Since the man started arguing, the cops called up the thana for a jeep to take him into custody.
When the cops try to stop him, he ends up hitting the policeman according to a video that has gone viral. This leads to retaliation from the cops who throw him on the ground and press their knee against his throat to control him.
However, this is where the timeline diverts from the incident in Minneapolis.
Mukesh sprints back up and keeps on hitting the cops and keeps on scratching their mask until others come and intervene to help the policeman. He also manages to land a few slaps.
The man pictured in the video is a serial offender and was arrested for damaging his father’s eye with a screwdriver.
There have been protests around the world after Derek Chauvin kept his knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes which led to his death.
Nationwide protests have erupted across the United States condemning this act of police brutality. Some of the protests have even turned violent and there have been instances of looting in various cities. President Trump has said earlier this week that he is an 'ally of peaceful protesters' but should the protests turn violent and the city and state authorities are unable to do contain it, he would have to deploy the US military to enforce law and order.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)