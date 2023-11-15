 WATCH: Fire Breaks Out In New Delhi-Darbhanga 'Humsafar Express' In Etawah After Cylinder Explosion, 8 Injured
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWATCH: Fire Breaks Out In New Delhi-Darbhanga 'Humsafar Express' In Etawah After Cylinder Explosion, 8 Injured

WATCH: Fire Breaks Out In New Delhi-Darbhanga 'Humsafar Express' In Etawah After Cylinder Explosion, 8 Injured

There is official confirmation regarding the causalities or injuries in the incident at this point of time.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 07:07 PM IST
article-image

In a distressing incident, a Coach S-1 of Train No. 02570, the Humsafar Express traveling from New Delhi to Darbhanga, caught fire. The incident unfolded near Sarai Bhupat Railway Station in Etawah. The fire originated from an explosion in a cylinder. In response to the emergency, rail traffic was promptly halted to address the situation and ensure the safety of passengers and personnel.

The initial information coming from Etawah suggests that at least 8 passengers were injured in the fire and were shifted to hospital for treatment.

According to India Today, several passengers jumped off the train as it caught fire. The train had exceeded its capacity, accommodating more passengers than intended, the report said.

Read Also
Thane: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Thread Godown In Bhiwandi, No Casualties Reported
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Fire Breaks Out In New Delhi-Darbhanga 'Humsafar Express' In Etawah After Cylinder Explosion,...

WATCH: Fire Breaks Out In New Delhi-Darbhanga 'Humsafar Express' In Etawah After Cylinder Explosion,...

Udupi Murders: Air India Cabin Crew Member Arrested For Killing 21-Year-Old Love Interest, Her 3...

Udupi Murders: Air India Cabin Crew Member Arrested For Killing 21-Year-Old Love Interest, Her 3...

Video: PM Modi's Security Breached As Woman Jumps In Front Of Convoy In Ranchi

Video: PM Modi's Security Breached As Woman Jumps In Front Of Convoy In Ranchi

Video: PM Modi's Security Breached As Woman Jumps In Front Of Convoy In Ranchi

Video: PM Modi's Security Breached As Woman Jumps In Front Of Convoy In Ranchi

Gujarat: Child Miraculously Survives After Being Run Over By Car In Surat's Katargram (WATCH)

Gujarat: Child Miraculously Survives After Being Run Over By Car In Surat's Katargram (WATCH)