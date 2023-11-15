WATCH: Fire Breaks Out In New Delhi-Darbhanga 'Humsafar Express' In Etawah After Cylinder Explosion, 8 Injured

In a distressing incident, a Coach S-1 of Train No. 02570, the Humsafar Express traveling from New Delhi to Darbhanga, caught fire. The incident unfolded near Sarai Bhupat Railway Station in Etawah. The fire originated from an explosion in a cylinder. In response to the emergency, rail traffic was promptly halted to address the situation and ensure the safety of passengers and personnel.

The initial information coming from Etawah suggests that at least 8 passengers were injured in the fire and were shifted to hospital for treatment.

नई दिल्ली से दरभंगा जा रही ट्रेन नंबर– 02570 (हमसफर एक्सप्रेस) के कोच S–1 में आग लगी इटावा में सराय भूपत रेलवे स्टेशन के पास का मामला सिलेंडर में धमाके से आग लगने की बात सामने आई रेल यातायात रोका गया pic.twitter.com/KJOzKGf9Vf — Lavely Bakshi (@lavelybakshi) November 15, 2023

In Itawa, a severe fire broke out in three compartments of the Delhi to Darbhanga HumSafar Express due to a blast in a cylinder beneath one of the coaches. The incident caused panic among passengers, and the fire department made efforts to extinguish the flames. @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/mOjMRigu5B — Simontini Bhattacharjee (@SimontiniB) November 15, 2023

According to India Today, several passengers jumped off the train as it caught fire. The train had exceeded its capacity, accommodating more passengers than intended, the report said.

