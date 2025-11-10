‘Pookie’ Rahul Gandhi Interacts With India’s Gen Z, Tries To Guess Meaning Of Slangs - VIDEO

Rahul Gandhi Interacts With India’s Gen Z | X/@RahulGandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, recently interacted with a group of young people, commonly referred to as Gen Z. Gen Z refers to the generation of people born roughly between 1997 and 2012.

A video shared by Gandhi on X shows him engaging in a light-hearted conversation with the group. In the clip, a girl asks Gandhi what they should call him, to which he replies, “You can call me whatever you want.” One of the girls then suggested the name “Pookie.” The term “Pookie” is a slang expression of endearment, used to describe someone who is loved, cute, or cherished.

The group also quizzed Gandhi on popular Gen Z slang and posed political and questions related to Bihar elections, which he answered during the interaction.

Gandhi posted the video with a caption, "The energy of India’s Gen Z gives me hope. This generation believes in satya and ahimsa, carries compassion and courage, and will lead India towards a brighter, more just future. I'm excited to see them step into the political sphere."

The latest outreach is seen as part of Rahul Gandhi's broader effort to connect with India's Gen Z.