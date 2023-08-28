WATCH: Declare Moon As 'Hindu Rashtra', Demands Swami Chakrapani After Successful Landing Of Chandrayaan 3

Swami Chakrapani | Twitter

Mumbai: National President of All India Hindu Mahasabha and Sant Mahasabha, Swami Chakrapani Maharaj has urged the Narendra Modi Government to declare Moon as 'Hindu Rashtra' after the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar south pole. In a video, Swami Chakrapani asked the Government to pass a bill in the Parliament claiming that the Moon should be declared as Hindu Sanatan Rashtra. Shiv Shakti point should be declared as the capital of the Hindu Rashtra.

PM Narendra Modi named the landing point as Shiv Shakti point

Prime Minister Narendra Modi named the point where the Chandrayaan-3 made soft landing as Shiv Shakti point. The day when Chandrayaan-3 made the landing on the lunar south pole will be observed as National Space Day on August 23. Swami Chakrapani Maharaj congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on naming the point where Chandrayaan-3's rover landed on the Moon as Shiv Shakti point. He further said that before any other country and people with other mentality reach the Moon and name it 'Gazwa-e-Hind'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should step up and declare the Moon as Hindu Rashtra.

Moon placed on head of Lord Shiva

Swami Chakrapani Maharaj said that before people from other community reach the Moon and do Jihad and spread terrorism over the Moon, it should be declared as a Hindu Rashtra. He also said that the Moon is placed on the head of Lord Shiva to increase his glory and the Hindu Sanatanis have relation with the Moon for a long time. Moon has been mentioned in many Hindu Shastra also, said Swami Chakrapani. He also said that the purity of the Moon should be maintained and hence it should be declared a Hindu Rashtra.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Swami Chakrapani shares video

Swami Chakrapani shared the video on his social media account with a caption "Moon should be declared as Hindu Sanatan Rashtra from Parliament, "Shiv Shakti Point" should be developed as its capital at the landing place of Chandrayaan 3, so that no terrorist can reach there with Jihadi mentality."

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)