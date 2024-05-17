Jaipur: UP Roadways Bus Rams Into Truck, 5 Women Killed

Accident | Representational Image | Pexels

Jaipur: Five women have been killed, and 12 others injured in a road accident in Bharatpur Rajasthan on Friday. The mishap happened on the Agra-Jaipur National Highway near Halaina where a fast-moving bus from Uttar Pradesh rammed into a truck. The injured have been taken to the hospital while the bus driver fled from the spot.

A UP number bus rammed into a truck near Halaina bus stand. In the accident, one side of the front part of the bus was completely damaged. 5 women died in the accident, while 12 people were injured,' said DSP Dharmendra Kumar.

DSP said that the bus driver is absconding after the accident. Probably the bus driver was either drunk or fell asleep, due to which this accident occurred. The bus has been removed from the highway with the help of a crane. The injured are being treated.

The bus belonged to Uttar Pradesh Roadways, which was going from Aligarh to Jaipur. All five killed in the accident were female passengers while,12 passengers have been injured, including a 3-year-old girl and a one-year-old boy. All the injured passengers are from the Aligarh region of Uttar Pradesh.