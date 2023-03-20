Watch: Dairy farmers in Madurai throw milk on road to protest against Tamil Nadu govt

Dairy farmers in Madurai's Usilampatti area emptied milk containers on the roads of on purpose during their protest against the Tamil Nadu government demanding.

The farmers are demanding an increase in milk procurement prices. This comes a day after farmers did the same on the streets of Salem and Erode district.

The farmers are demanding a raise of ₹7 per litre of milk. While a few farmers spilled milk on the road others brought their cows on road and demonstrated against the ruling DMK government.

The milk producers in Madurai had earlier threatened to stop selling their product to Aavin milk cooperative soceity if they didn't increase the procurement price from ₹35 to ₹42 per litre.

The producers belonging to Nadegounderpudur Agricultural Cooperative Bank along with district farmers union raised slogans in support of their call seeking to provide ₹50 per litre as procurement prices and also provide subsidy for cattle feed.

Dairy farmers not getting the right price

With unremunarative prices for the agricultural produce, farmers including milk producers were not getting the right price and this is affecting the livelihood of families, Tamil Nadu Farmers Union local president Arumughasami said.

If the government failed to increase the prices to ₹50 per litre within one week, the producers will lay siege of the Aavin office in nearby Pachapalayam, he said.

It has become difficult to rear cattle as ₹250 has to be spent per cow, resulting in a loss to the farmers, even state-run cooperative Aavin has stopped paying dividends and giving incentives to suppliers even as neighbouring states' government were disbursing ₹48 per litre.

(With PTI inputs)