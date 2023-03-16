Tamil Nadu: K N Nehru's supporters vandalise DMK MP’s house, car | Twitter

Chennai: In an incident that caused embarrassment to the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, supporters of senior Minister K N Nehru pelted stones at the house and car of party Rajya Sabha MP ‘Tiruchi’ N Siva after the latter’s supporters showed black flags at Nehru on Wednesday. The ruling party suspended four supporters of the Minister’s supporters from the party late in the evening.

It all began when Siva’s supporters objected to the Minister not inviting him for an official function to inaugurate a badminton court constructed with Government funds in Tiruchi. They showed black flags to him when his convoy was passing by.

Angered over this after the inauguration function, the Minister’s supporters entered the MP’s house and pelted stones and damaged some ornamental lights and the windscreen of a car parked there. Later they went to the police station where those who staged black flags were detained and began attacking them. They also allegedly manhandled a police woman who tried to block them, police said.

The police registered cases against four persons including two councillors of the Tiruchi Corporation.