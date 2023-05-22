WATCH: Congress workers sprinkle 'gau mutra,' perform pooja at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru ahead of Assembly session

Bengaluru: Congress workers sprinkle cow urine and perform Pooja at the State Assembly in Bengaluru on Monday. They said that they are 'purifying' Vidhana Soudha. This was reportedly done to cleanse what they are calling taint of 40 percent commission Sarkara.
This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.
