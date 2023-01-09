e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWATCH: Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Kurukshetra in Haryana, all women to walk today

WATCH: Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Kurukshetra in Haryana, all women to walk today

Earlier in December, when yatris headed towards the Peepulwada of Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on the occasion of Mahila Sashaktikaran Diwas, celebrated the day by continuing his journey of Bharat Jodo Yatra with women.

AgenciesUpdated: Monday, January 09, 2023, 08:07 AM IST
article-image
WATCH: Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes Kurukshetra in Haryana, all women to walk today |
Follow us on

Kurukshetra: Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra will witness all women walk on Monday with Rahul Gandhi, said party MP Jothimani on Twitter.

"Tomorrow is an all women walk in the Bharat Jodo Yatra . one of the most exciting day. @RahulGandhi is very passionate and committed on women empowerment, looking forward!" Jothimani tweeted on Sunday, which was later retweeted by Jairam Ramesh.

Earlier in December, when yatris headed towards the Peepulwada of Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, on the occasion of Mahila Sashaktikaran Diwas, celebrated the day by continuing his journey of Bharat Jodo Yatra with women.

Read Also
WATCH VIDEO: Rahul Gandhi supporters dance shirtless in extreme cold during Bharat Jodo Yatra in...
article-image

Similar occasion was witnessed in November

A similar occasion was witnessed in November. On the occasion of former prime minister Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary on November 19, only women walked with Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra that day.

Bharat Jodo Yatra reached Haryana's Kurukshetra on Sunday.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Kurukshetra in Haryana, all women to walk...

WATCH: Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Kurukshetra in Haryana, all women to walk...

Don't make captain, crew scapegoat in urinating incident: Veteran pilots to Air India

Don't make captain, crew scapegoat in urinating incident: Veteran pilots to Air India

Gautam Adani, now Asia’s richest man, regrets not finishing college

Gautam Adani, now Asia’s richest man, regrets not finishing college

West Bengal: BJP leader Adhikari raises ante against Abhishek Banerjee

West Bengal: BJP leader Adhikari raises ante against Abhishek Banerjee

Major train accident averted in Santragachi after two compartments of Howrah-Kantabanji Ispat...

Major train accident averted in Santragachi after two compartments of Howrah-Kantabanji Ispat...