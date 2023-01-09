WATCH: Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Kurukshetra in Haryana, all women to walk today

WATCH: Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes Kurukshetra in Haryana, all women to walk today |

Kurukshetra: Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra will witness all women walk on Monday with Rahul Gandhi, said party MP Jothimani on Twitter.

"Tomorrow is an all women walk in the Bharat Jodo Yatra . one of the most exciting day. @RahulGandhi is very passionate and committed on women empowerment, looking forward!" Jothimani tweeted on Sunday, which was later retweeted by Jairam Ramesh.

#WATCH | Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Khanpur Kolian in Kurukshetra district of Haryana.



Earlier in December, when yatris headed towards the Peepulwada of Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, on the occasion of Mahila Sashaktikaran Diwas, celebrated the day by continuing his journey of Bharat Jodo Yatra with women.

A similar occasion was witnessed in November. On the occasion of former prime minister Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary on November 19, only women walked with Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra that day.

Bharat Jodo Yatra reached Haryana's Kurukshetra on Sunday.