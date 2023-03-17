Watch: Congress leaders Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul protest in Parliament over Adani issue, demand JPC

Opposition MPs, including Congress president Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, protested in the Parliament premises and demanded a JPC inquiry into the Adani Group issue.
Congressman Rahul Gandhi was also at the protest.
BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi
On Thursday, the BJP and its ministers took jibes at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi by sharing a video from his press conference.
In the video, senior party member Jairam Ramesh is seen correcting Gandhi after he says, "Unfortunately, I am a Member of Parliament."
Ramesh leans in to advise Gandhi that his statement could be turned into a 'joke'. "They can make a joke," Ramesh tells Gandhi in the 25-second clip.
After being alerted by Ramesh, Rahul Gandhi clarifies and says: "See, I want to make it clear, unfortunately for you, I am a Member of Parliament."
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)