 Watch: Congress leaders Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul protest in Parliament over Adani issue, demand JPC
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWatch: Congress leaders Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul protest in Parliament over Adani issue, demand JPC

Watch: Congress leaders Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul protest in Parliament over Adani issue, demand JPC

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 17, 2023, 12:44 PM IST
article-image
Watch: Congress leaders Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul protest in Parliament over Adani issue, demand JPC |

Opposition MPs, including Congress president Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, protested in the Parliament premises and demanded a JPC inquiry into the Adani Group issue.

Congressman Rahul Gandhi was also at the protest.

Read Also
Watch: JP Nadda says Rahul Gandhi part of 'anti-nationalist toolkit', demands apology in Parliament...
article-image

BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi

On Thursday, the BJP and its ministers took jibes at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi by sharing a video from his press conference.

In the video, senior party member Jairam Ramesh is seen correcting Gandhi after he says, "Unfortunately, I am a Member of Parliament."

Ramesh leans in to advise Gandhi that his statement could be turned into a 'joke'. "They can make a joke," Ramesh tells Gandhi in the 25-second clip.

After being alerted by Ramesh, Rahul Gandhi clarifies and says: "See, I want to make it clear, unfortunately for you, I am a Member of Parliament."

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat HC fines man for seeking girlfriend's custody from her husband

Gujarat HC fines man for seeking girlfriend's custody from her husband

Watch: Congress leaders Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul protest in Parliament over Adani issue, demand...

Watch: Congress leaders Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul protest in Parliament over Adani issue, demand...

PM Modi applauds approval of ₹70,584 crore military acquisition proposal

PM Modi applauds approval of ₹70,584 crore military acquisition proposal

UP: BJP leader Vicky Chhabra, wife attempt suicide in Kanpur over domestic dispute

UP: BJP leader Vicky Chhabra, wife attempt suicide in Kanpur over domestic dispute

ON CAMERA: Fired from job, car cleaner pours acid on 15 cars in Noida society; arrested

ON CAMERA: Fired from job, car cleaner pours acid on 15 cars in Noida society; arrested