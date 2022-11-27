VIDEO: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi rides bike during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh

WATCH: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi rides bike during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh |

The Congress MP from Wayanad, continued his Bharat Jodo Yatra on Sunday in Madhya Pradesh. During the yatra Rahul was seen riding a bike. Since Rahul began the yatra on Sunday by riding a bike, the visuals of him riding the bike have gone viral on social media.

While riding the bike, Rahul can be seen wearing the helmet, as a responsible rider should. The yatra's focus on Malwa-Nimar during its Madhya Pradesh leg will help the party revive its organization at the grassroots level and also allow it to reap electoral benefits, according to a section of Congress leaders and political observers.

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi rides a motorbike during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/TNG1yvwKbo — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2022

The politically crucial Malwa-Nimar region of Madhya Pradesh played a key role in propelling the Congress to power in 2018 after a gap of 15 years and the party is utilising the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra to strengthen its position in the belt a year ahead of the Assembly polls.

Mindful of the political significance of the region, which accounts for 66 of the total 230 Assembly seats, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), too, has stepped up its efforts to consolidate its position in Malwa-Nimar and retain its hold on power in the state.

Gandhi addressed a rally at Baroda Ahir

The Congress MP addressed a rally at Baroda Ahir where he batted for the restoration of the rights of tribals and paid rich tributes to Tantya Bheel.

However, a day before that, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan arrived at the village in tribal-dominated Nimar and flagged off Janjatiya Gaurav Yatra, an outreach programme of the BJP which is aggressively wooing adivasis.

Chouhan also offered floral tributes to Tantya Bheel and met his family members during his visit.

Known as the Indian "Robin Hood", Tantya Bheel is hailed as a revolutionary who waged an armed struggle against British rule for 12 years. It is said the tribal leader used to loot the treasuries of the British government and distribute the plundered wealth among the poor.