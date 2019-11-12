Watch: Child welfare official thrashed by her students in Rae Bareli

A child welfare official, Mamata Dubey, was thrashed by students at Gandhi Sewa Niketan in Rae Bareli, yesterday.
The incident that was caught on video shows Dubey talking to a group of students until one of them picks up a chair and starts beating her with it.
Speaking to ANI later, Dubey said that she was locked up in the washroom at Gandhi Sewa Niketan by the children.
"When I talked to authorities about it,they said that children can do whatever they want," she said.
Dubery added that when she went to the Sewa Niketan after 2 days she was beaten by the children.
"I also went to complain to district administration," she added.
