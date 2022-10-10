Watch: BJP MP calls for

BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma at an event where he allegedly gave anti-Muslim hate speech | NDTV

New Delhi: With his call for a "total boycott" in a speech seemingly targeted at Muslims, BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma has raised a lot of controversies.

At a public event, Mr Verma addresses supporters about how to "fix their heads and set them straight".

He instructs them to recite specific oaths after him, which they did in the open area as it rained. Numerous audience members are spotted carrying umbrellas. Merry-go-rounds and other rides can be seen behind them, indicating a location where a fair was recently held.

According to a report by NDTV, Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said, "They keep opening handcarts, you don't need to buy vegetables from them. They open fish-meat shops. We should tell the MCD [municipal corporation] to close them if they don't have a licence."

The BJP MP responded by urging the crowd to raise their hands in agreement: "Wherever you see them if you want to fix their heads, if you want to set them straight, then the only cure is total boycott." Everyone raised their hands.

He said, "say after me, we will boycott them." The crowd repeated after him. Continuing, Verma said, "We will not buy anything from their shops. We will not give them any work." Again, a resounding "yes, we will" was heard in answer.

Nand Kishor Gurjar, a BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh, tweeted a video where he speaks at the same event as Mr Verma. The controversial comments made by Mr Gurjar about Muslims were also criticized on social media. "Our beautiful city has become a city for pigs," said the BJP MLA.

When asked about his remarks, Verma told The Indian Express that he "did not name any religious community". According to him, “the families whose members carry out such killings should be boycotted. Such families, if they run any restaurant or business, should be boycotted."

In response to Parvesh Verma's speech, many on Twitter tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar. Even some Twitter users supported the controversial comments of the BJP leader.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi posted a video of the speech on his social media accounts. He accused the BJP of ‘starting a war against Muslims’ and criticised Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for their ‘silence’. He said, "If an MP of the ruling party can do this in the national capital, what is the value of the Constitution?"

भाजपा-RSS का सांसद देश के राजधानी में, खुली सभा में मुसलमानों का बहिष्कार करने की शपथ ले रहा है। RSS के मोहन ने कहा था कि मुसलमानों में झूठा डर फैलाया जा रहा है।सच तो यही है कि BJP ने मुसलमानों के खिलाफ़ जंग का आगाज़ कर दिया है।दिल्ली CM और @amitshah दिनों ने चुप्पी साध ली है 1/2 pic.twitter.com/X2xMFKLCef — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 9, 2022

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed asked the Delhi Police to act against Verma and posted a tweet on Twitter alongside tagging PM Modi in which she said, "BJP MP Parvesh Verma orders the people of Delhi to financial boycott Muslims. Will Delhi Police act against this man for inciting hatred amongst communities? Does PM Modi condone this speech? Is this what BJP meant by Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas! Speak up."

BJP MP Parvesh Verma orders the people of Delhi to financial boycott Muslims. Will @DelhiPolice act against this man for inciting hatred amongst communities? Does PM Modi condone this speech? Is this what BJP meant by Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas! Speak up @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/L8XtjlxbQB — Dr. Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) October 9, 2022

According to the news agency PTI, "No complaints have been received yet. However, footage related to the speeches made at the event will be examined," a senior police officer said.

The recent hate speech incident comes at a time when the country is attempting to deflect negative press, particularly on a worldwide scale, regarding how it has treated its sizable Muslim minority.

In June, the US government's commission on religious freedom asked that the Biden administration designate India, China, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and 11 other countries as "countries of particular concern" in terms of religious freedom. The report was labelled as "biased and inaccurate" by India.