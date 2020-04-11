Watch: Bhilwara village sarpanch slams Sonia Gandhi for crediting Rahul Gandhi for 'Bhilwara Model' to battle COVID19

Acting Congress President has claimed that Rahul Gandhi’s timely intervention had prevented the coronavirus outbreak spreading in Bhilwara, which was one of the earliest hospots of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

According to The Print , sources said that Sonia made the statement at a meeting with state Congress chiefs, where she reviewed the steps taken by them to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic. The meeting lasted over three hours.

However, people laughed off the report, questioning why doctors and nurses weren't credited for their hard work.

Bhilwara had become one of the hotspots of the outbreak, registering 27 positive cases and two deaths.The city has so far not reported any new case in the past 10 days, and the credit can go to the administration headed by Rajendra Bhatt and his team that comprises IAS officer Tina Dabi

Notably, Bhilwara had issued a total lockdown days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued the 21-day lockdown. On March 20, the district administration called for shutting of all shops, and asking people not to panic.