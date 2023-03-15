WATCH: Bambiha gang members, who were planning to avenge Moosewala's killing, arrested by Chandigarh police | Twitter @NikkhilCh_

The Chandigarh police on Wednesday arrested four active members of Davinder Bambiha gang. As per the police, the group were planning to kill Punjabi singer Babbu Mann and Mankirat Aulakh as a revenge for Sidhu Moose Wala's murder. The gang is operated by Canada-based Gaurav Patial alias Lucky Patial.

Amanjot Singh, operation cell in-charge, said cartridges and weapons have been recovered from them. The arrested gang members were also planning to bring automatic and long-range weapons from Jammu and Kashmir for the murder.

As per an ANI report, the arrested men have been identified as Manu Batta (29), Aman Kumar (29), Sanjeev Kumar (23) and Kamaldeep (26).

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Singh, while speaking to the media revealed how they were planning to execute the plan.

Watch video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"During interrogation, one accused Aman revealed that a hardcore gangster Prince, a close-aide of Canada based gangster Lucky Patial, had contacted him through Whatsapp and asked if there is any accomplice of him in Jammu and Kashmir who could supply long-range weapons," Chandigarh Police said, adding that a plot to kill Babbu Maan and Mankirt Aulakh was going on.

"Prince told me that he want long range weapons from J-K as he wants to take revenge of the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala," police quoted the 29-year-old accused as saying.

Police have also recovered weapons and live cartridges from the possession of these four persons. The police said that the arrested persons are being interrogated in detail.

Further information is awaited.

(with ANI inputs)