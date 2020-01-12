Watch: All luxury Maradu flats razed with explosives

Kochi: The government of Kerala on Sunday heaved a sigh of relief as the last two of the four multicomplex flats at Maradu near here were demolished in order to fulfil a directive of the Supreme Court. The government will now approach the apex court with an action taken report on the demolition of four multi-storeyed for violating the Coastal Regulation Zone rules.

The posh flats were built adjoining the backwaters in Maradu near here.

With the demolition, the crores invested by hundreds of the salaried class became a useless pile of dust and rubble. Nearly 345 flats were reduced to just a pile of dust. The owners of the flats got Rs 25 lakh as compensation even as the court has asked authorities to claim the remaining amount from the builders by confiscating their properties. Many of the owners are retired employees who invested their retirement benefits in these flats.

On Sunday, Jain Coral Cove and Golden Kayaloram were demolished in seconds using hi-tech implosion.