 Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha 2024 Results Live Updates: Will The Saffron Alliance Led By BJP Breach The Dravidian Citadel?
Live Updates

The battle for the southernmost state is a battle of nuances, as it is not about a visible monumental change, but shift, that could change the political paradigm in the future.

Juviraj Anchil
Early Trends Show BJP's K Anamalai Leading

Early trends show BJP's leading face in Tamil Nadu K Anamalai is leading, as the postal ballots are being counted.

The state of Tamil Nadu known for its absolute dominance of the Dravidian forces, in the form of the grand old DMK and its fierce rival AIADMK has appeared to undergone a paradigm shift.

The BJP, once a junior partner of the AIADMK, acting as an electoral sidekick, after their sour split has sprung out on its own. Can the Saffron riding on the Modi wave force breach Dravidian fortress of Tamil Nadu.

