Aligarh Shocker! Woman forced to deliver baby on road after hospital demands bribe (WATCH)

In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old woman, married to a daily-wage labourer was allegedly denied admission to a local health center after failing to pay a bribe of ₹1,000.

The woman, with no option left, ended up delivering her baby on the road out in the open.

While in the act, as per news reports, several women, including passerby rushed towards the woman to help her and provide assistance.

In the video posted on Twitter that has now gone viral, a few women can be seen assisting the woman.

As per news reports, the woman’s husband, Bablu Singh, 30, claimed that the hospital staff demanded a ₹1,000 bribe for admitting her.

Reports further suggest that as the woman’s condition deteriorated, people started gathering in the area, forcing the hospital staff to transfer the woman to the district hospital from where she was referred to the JN Medical College in Aligarh for ‘further medical attention’.

The woman and her child's condition is now stable.