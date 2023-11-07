WATCH: AK-47 Rifle Magazines & Bullets Discovered Along Jammu-Pathankot National Highway During Expressway Construction

Screengrab

In a surprising discovery along the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway, the police found four old magazines of an AK-47 rifle and bullets in a pond. The police made the discovery in the Jakh area of Vijaypur, Samba during the ongoing construction of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway along the National Highway.

As part of routine maintenance and cleaning, workers uncovered the concealed items from the pond. The police recovered four magazines designed for AK-47 rifle. Authorities launched an investigation into the matter.

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: 4 rusted magazines of AK-47 found in a pond along the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway in Samba



Benam Tosh, SSP Samba says, "During the cleaning of a pond, 4 old magazines of AK-47 have been recovered. Further investigation into the matter is… pic.twitter.com/8b1p8XiDvQ — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2023

"During the cleaning of a pond, 4 old magazines of AK-47 have been recovered. Further investigation into the matter is underway," Benam Tosh, SSP Samba, said, according to ANI.

J&K Police announces Rs 10 lakh reward for information on recent attacks

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Police announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information on the three recent targeted attacks by militants in Srinagar. These attacks claimed the lives of a police officer and a non-local labourer.

In a public notice, the police stated that they are offering a reward of Rs 10 lakh for any valuable information regarding the series of terrorist attacks that occurred over three consecutive days starting from October 30. The first incident occurred on October 29, when Police Inspector Masroor Ali Wani sustained injuries after a lone terrorist opened fire on him while he was engaged in a game of cricket at the Eidgah playground.

On October 30, a non-local labourer identified as Kumar was fatally shot in the Trumchi Nowpora area of Pulwama. The third attack transpired a day later when Head Constable Ghulam Mohammad lost his life in a shooting incident outside his residence in the Wailoo Kralpora area of Baramulla.

