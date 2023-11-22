Dramatic Video Of AIMIM Leader Waris Pathan Falling Off Stage During Rally In Rajasthan; Sustains Injuries

During a public meeting in Makwana, Rajasthan, senior leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) and the party's National spokesperson Waris Pathan fell off the stage. The leader sustained injuries in the incident when the stage on which he was addressing the gathering collapsed.

The incident occurred during a rally where Pathan was delivering a speech. The stage collapsed, causing him to suffer some bruises. Incidentally, Pathan was reportedly criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) when the mishap happened.

It remained unknown whether any medical assistance was provided to Pathan.

Telangana minister KTR falls off campaigning vehicle

Pathan is not the only politician to have suffered a mishap during a rally. On November 9, during the BRS election campaign in Telangana's Armoor constituency, minister KTR, Jeevan Reddy and MP Suresh Reddy fell off a campaign vehicle. KTR, who fell forward, had his stomach pressed against the safety rod. Fortunately, no one was severely injured in the freak accident. The incident occurred as the driver of put a sudden brake, causing the leaders to be thrown forward.

KTR and other leaders suffered minor injuries, according to reports. Their security staff took immediate action and brought the leaders down from the vehicle. Following the shocking incident, the minister received medical treatment at a local hospital.