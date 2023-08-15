WATCH: AI Imagines Icons Of India's Freedom Movement Singing National Anthem On Independence Day 2023

As India prepares to commemorate its 77th Independence Day on August 15, Aaj Tak brings you a video imagining how prominent figures from India's freedom movement would have sung the national anthem.

The video, crafted with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI), features leaders of the freedom movement including Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhash Chandra Bose, Sarojini Naidu, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Chandrashekhar Azad, Rabindranath Tagore, and Sardar Vallabbhai Patel.

The visionary leaders are portrayed against diverse backdrops, with their essence vividly imagined by AI.

This initiative not only preserves history but also brings it alive, giving us an opportunity to see leaders up close and celebrate their enduring legacy with them on this momentous day.

Read Also Independence Day Celebrations: 13 Mesmerising Glimpses Of Illuminated Monuments From Across India