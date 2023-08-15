Independence Day Celebrations: 13 Mesmerising Glimpses Of Illuminated Monuments From Across India

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 15, 2023
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminus (CSMT) was illuminated in the colours of the national flag on the eve of the 77th Independence Day in Mumbai.
Pic credit: Ujwal Puri
Mantralaya was illuminated in tricolour on the eve of the 77th Independence Day in Mumbai.
Pic credit: Ujwal Puri
Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was illuminated in colours of freedom on the eve of the 77th Independence Day in Mumbai.
Pic credit: Ujwal Puri
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) building illuminated in the colours of the national flag on the eve of the 77th Independence Day in Mumbai.
PTI
Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport was illuminated in tricolour on the eve of the 77th Independence Day in Mumbai.
PTI
Calcutta High Court was illuminated with tricolour lights on the eve of Independence Day.
PTI
Charminar was illuminated with tricolour lights on the eve of Independence Day in Hyderabad.
PTI
Raisina Hills were illuminated in the colours of the national flag on eve of the 77th Independence Day in New Delhi.
PTI
Rajasthan Assembly was illuminated in the colours of the national flag on the eve of Independence Day in Jaipur.
PTI
The gate at the Attari Wagha border was illuminated in the colours of the national flag on the eve of Independence Day.
PTI
The newly-renovated historic Clock Tower was illuminated in the colours of the national flag on the eve of the 77th Independence Day at Lal Chowk in Srinagar.
PTI
The 'Media Tree', which has been erected as part of a Smart City project in the Race Course Road area, was illuminated in the colours of the national flag in Coimbatore.
PTI
Raj Bhavan was also illuminated with tricolour lights on the eve of Independence Day in Kolkata.
PTI
