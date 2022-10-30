Punjab: Fauja Singh - AAP minister facing corruption charges takes blessings of rapist Ram Rahim, watch video

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh | File pic

Punjab Aam Aadmi Party minister Fauja Singh Sarari on Sunday attended an event of convicted rapist and murderer Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and sought his blessings.

As the video of his meeting Ram Rahim went viral in Guru Har Sahai Dera, Fauja Singh clarified that he had stopped his convoy as local villagers wanted to meet him and have a discussion over certain issues in the region. In his defence, Fauja Singh said he no plans to visit Ram Rahim.

Fauja Singh Sarari, who is the state Horticulture and Food Processing Minister, has been embroiled in corruption charges and has not replied to the notice issued to him by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

By meeting Ram Rahim, Fauja Singh has kicked up another controversy even as reports say action against him is now imminent for not paying heed to notice sent by AAP over corruption allegations.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim having a free ride on parole

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is a convict in rape and murder cases and was sentenced to a 20-year jail term in Rohtak for raping two women disciples at his ashram in Sirsa.

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bikram Thakur also sought his blessings.

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving a life term in connection with rape and murder cases, was granted a 40-day parole by the Manohar Lal Khattar-led state government on October 14.

Ever since he was granted parole, Ram Rahim has been holding online and in-person satsangs, which are attended by several ministers and leaders. Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Himachal Transport Minister Bikram Thakur attended his satsang.

AAP Punjab Minister Fauja Singh reaches Ram Rahim’s Dera to participate in the Satsang.



AAP, like BJP, has more interest in vote catching potential of Ram Rahim and less in Rape / Murder charges for which he has been convicted.pic.twitter.com/EGHDTvUzHS — rkhuria2 (@rkhuria2) October 30, 2022

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal has also sought the assurance of strict action against senior functionaries of the Haryana and Himachal Pradesh Governments who thronged to the Darbar of rapist and murderer Gurmeet Ram Rahim.