Mann Ki Baat's 126th Episode: PM Modi Announces Push To Include Chhath Puja In UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List

Chhath Puja, predominantly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Nepal, honours the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. Devotees offer prayers at riverbanks and ponds, observing rigorous fasts and rituals that span four days.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 12:19 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi | File Pic

New Delhi: In his latest 126th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' address on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India is actively working to include Chhath Puja in UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list, a move aimed at "recognising the deep cultural and spiritual significance of the festival".

The Prime Minister emphasised that Chhath Puja is not just a ritual but a vibrant expression of ecological harmony, devotion, and community participation.

About Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja, predominantly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Nepal, honours the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya.

Devotees offer prayers at riverbanks and ponds, observing rigorous fasts and rituals that span four days.

article-image

The festival is known for its emphasis on cleanliness, environmental awareness, and collective celebration, often involving entire neighbourhoods and families.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted how Chhath Puja reflects India's ancient traditions of nature worship and sustainable living.

He noted that the festival's rituals - such as offering 'arghya' to the setting and rising sun - symbolise gratitude and reverence for natural forces.

Chhath is a festival that connects us to rivers, sunlight, and purity. It is a celebration of faith and nature. The announcement follows the successful inclusion of Durga Puja in UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list in 2021, which brought global recognition to Bengal’s iconic celebration.

The Prime Minister expressed hope that Chhath Puja would similarly gain international acknowledgement, showcasing India's rich cultural diversity and spiritual depth. Efforts are underway by the Ministry of Culture and other stakeholders to prepare the nomination dossier for UNESCO, which involves documenting the festival's history, practices, and community involvement.

Cultural experts and historians have welcomed the move, stating that Chhath Puja deserves global recognition for its unique blend of devotion, ecology, and social unity.

The Prime Minister's mention of Chhath Puja in 'Mann Ki Baat' will spark enthusiasm among devotees and cultural advocates, especially in regions where the festival is a cornerstone of identity.

If accepted, Chhath Puja will join the ranks of globally celebrated traditions, reinforcing India’s position as a custodian of living heritage. The initiative reflects a broader push to preserve and promote India’s intangible cultural assets on the world stage, ensuring that festivals rooted in local traditions receive the respect and visibility they deserve.

