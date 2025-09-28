'Never Has Such A Large Number Of People Lost Their Lives In A Program Organised By Political Party': Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin | (File Pic)

Kurur: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday said that never has such a large number of people lost their lives in a program organised by a political party in the "history of our State" as 39 people died were killed at a rally addressed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday.

CM Stalin told reporters, "I am standing here with deep sorrow. I am unable to describe the horrific accident that took place in Karur. Yesterday, around 7:45 pm, while I was in Chennai speaking with officials, I received the news that such an incident had occurred. As soon as I received the information, I called former Minister Senthil Balaji, asked him to inquire, and instructed him to go to the hospital. When I heard the news about the death toll, I instructed the nearby ministers to go to Karur."

CM Stalin put the death toll at 39 and assured that such a tragedy "should never happen" in the future either.

"So far, 39 people have died. In the history of our state, never has such a large number of people lost their lives in a program organised by a political party, and such a tragedy should never happen in the future either. Currently, 51 people are undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit. With a heavy heart, I pay homage to those who have lost their lives. A compensation of Rs 10 lakh will be provided to the families of the deceased. A compensation of Rs 1 lakh will be provided to those who were injured. I have ordered the formation of an inquiry commission headed by a retired High Court judge"

He further refrained from making any political statements and vowed that strict action would be taken once the "truth is revealed" behind the incident.

"The truth will come out through the inquiry commission. I do not wish to say anything with a political motive. Once the truth is revealed through the inquiry commission, strict action will definitely be taken"

Meanwhile, CM Stalin on late Saturday night visited the Government Medical College and Hospital and met those injured in Saturday's stampede at Karur that left more than 35 people dead at a rally addressed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu.

CM MK Stalin paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the Karur stampede incident. He also meets the families of victims. Following the incident, He landed in Trichy from Chennai and headed to Karuru by road.

