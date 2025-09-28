 BJP Deploys 45 Senior Leaders From Across India To Manage Bihar Polls, Each To Handle One Lok Sabha Seat
ANIUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 12:01 PM IST
BJP | Representational Image

New Delhi: As the Bihar Assembly elections draw closer, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its preparations, unveiling a strong organisational strategy aimed at securing every seat. In a major move, the party has appointed 45 "special" leaders from different states to oversee election management in Bihar.

The strategy was finalised in a high-level meeting held in Patna, attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bihar election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, state in-charge Vinod Tawde, and several senior leaders. During the meeting, these leaders were given their roles and dispatched to different regions with the mission of securing "Mission Bihar Victory."

The "Special 45" includes leaders from various states, such as former BJP state president and MP B.D. Sharma, Union Minister Prahlad Patel, and others from Madhya Pradesh; MPs Satish Gautam, Rajkumar Chahar, and others from Uttar Pradesh; Rajendra Rathore from Rajasthan; MPs Santosh Pandey and Vijay Baghel from Chhattisgarh; former MP Ramesh Bidhuri and Union Minister Harsh Malhotra from Delhi; MPs Devusinh Chauhan and Mitesh Patel from Gujarat; former MP Sunita Duggal from Haryana; MP Jugal Kishore Sharma from Jammu & Kashmir; MPs Manish Jaiswal and Kalicharan Singh from Jharkhand; and MP Anant Nayak from Odisha.

Several other ex-MPs, MLAs, senior office bearers, and youth leaders have also been roped in.

According to party sources, these leaders are not just tasked with campaigning but with activating local cadres, strengthening booth-level structure, and ensuring the NDA's victory in every seat. The BJP believes that the on-ground presence and organisational experience of the "Special 45" will significantly alter the electoral dynamics in Bihar.

