Watch: Abhijit Banerjee reveals that PM Modi cracked a hilarious joke about the media

Abhijit Banerjee on his part said it was a privilege to meet the PM and said he got some exciting insights behind the policies of the current government. He said while one often saw the policies, one rarely got to hear the rationale behind such moves.

He called the PM kind for giving him a lot of time and he explained his efforts to reform the bureaucracy.

Abhijit explained that that PM was trying to reform the bureaucracy and explain to ensure they had their ears closer to the ground, to understand how real India lives.