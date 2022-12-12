Watch: 11 students injured after their science project explodes in Jharkhand's Ghatsila | ANI Twitter video grab

A group of students sustained injuries after their science project exploded during the model exhibition organised at Ghatsila college earlier in on Monday.

According to a the college professor, around 11 students were injured in the incident and thankfully none of them critical. In a now viral video, two students can be seen trying to start their rocket-like model. A boy is seen working on the project while a girl is seen standing next to the him near the project. In some time, the project explodes.

The students shooting the video and surrounding the model can be heard screaming as it blows up. Reason behind the explosion has not been revealed yet.