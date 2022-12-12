Watch: 11 students injured after their science project explodes in Jharkhand's Ghatsila

A group of students sustained injuries after their science project exploded during the model exhibition organised at Ghatsila college earlier in on Monday.
According to a the college professor, around 11 students were injured in the incident and thankfully none of them critical. In a now viral video, two students can be seen trying to start their rocket-like model. A boy is seen working on the project while a girl is seen standing next to the him near the project. In some time, the project explodes.
Watch video here:
The students shooting the video and surrounding the model can be heard screaming as it blows up. Reason behind the explosion has not been revealed yet.
