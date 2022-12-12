e-Paper Get App
Watch: 11 students injured after their science project explodes in Jharkhand's Ghatsila

Watch: 11 students injured after their science project explodes in Jharkhand's Ghatsila

The students shooting the video and surrounding the model can be heard screaming as it blows up.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 12, 2022, 10:16 PM IST
article-image
Watch: 11 students injured after their science project explodes in Jharkhand's Ghatsila | ANI Twitter video grab
A group of students sustained injuries after their science project exploded during the model exhibition organised at Ghatsila college earlier in on Monday.

According to a the college professor, around 11 students were injured in the incident and thankfully none of them critical. In a now viral video, two students can be seen trying to start their rocket-like model. A boy is seen working on the project while a girl is seen standing next to the him near the project. In some time, the project explodes.

Watch video here:

The students shooting the video and surrounding the model can be heard screaming as it blows up. Reason behind the explosion has not been revealed yet.

article-image

