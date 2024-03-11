Was Delhi Sub-Inspector Manoj Kumar Tomar Who Assaulted Men For Namaz On Road Attacked By Mob? Here's What Exactly Happened

Reacting to a viral post claiming that suspended sub-inspector Manoj Kumar Tomar was attacked by a mob, the Delhi Police issued a clarification on late Sunday. Tomar was caught on camera on March 8 assaulting worshippers offering namaz on the side of a road near the Inderlok Metro Station on March 8.

According to a viral post on X, a user shared a video claiming that a mob attacked Tomar in the police presence following the Friday incident.

"Inspector Manoj Tomar, who kicked namazis in Delhi yesterday, was attacked in the presence of police," claimed the user Anupam Mishra.

This is wrong information. The mentioned SI is not present in this video.



The video is not of yesterday (Saturday) but of Friday, 8th March, when protestors had gathered in Inderlok. Locals escorted police officers to the police post after which scuffle took place.@CPDelhi https://t.co/pEHesmoySW — DCP North Delhi (@DcpNorthDelhi) March 10, 2024

However, the Delhi Police clarified that the sub-inspector in question was not present in the video and that the claims made in the post were "wrong information".

"This is wrong information. The mentioned SI is not present in this video," the Delhi Police's X handle said on Sunday. "The video is not of yesterday (Saturday) but of Friday, 8th March, when protestors had gathered in Inderlok. Locals escorted police officers to the police post after which scuffle took place."

Viral video of SI assaulting men offering namaz

On March 5, the sub-inspector was caught on camera kicking and punching men offering Friday prayers on the side of a road in Inderlok. He kicked the men, who were in 'sajda' (state of prostration), when offering namaz as the azaan (call of prayer) continued in the background.

Soon, an argument ensued between Tomar and people who confronted him for his actions. The incident sparked outrage and the Delhi Police said it launched an inquiry into the matter and suspended Tomar.

While several people condemned Tomar's actions, people also questioned the reasoning behind praying on the roads.