Delhi: Police Officer Kicks, Punches Men Offering Namaz On Road; Video Goes Viral

A shocking and shameful incident has come to the fore from New Delhi, where a police officer was seen kicking and hitting Muslim men offering Friday prayers on the side of the road. Videos of the assault have been circulated on social media on Friday, with many condemning the police officer.

The incident reportedly happened in the capital's Inderlok area. The police officer, who has not been identified yet, can be seen kicking Muslim men, who were in 'sajda' (state of prostration), when offering namaz as the azaan (call of prayer) continued in the background. The men were forced to get up mid-prayers.

Soon, men gathered and confronted the police officer for his act. An argument between him and the others broke out.

As the video went viral on social media, the Delhi Police said it launched an inquiry into the matter. The incident, however, divided the social media users, with people calling out the police officer for his actions and others questioning the reasoning behind offering prayers on the road.