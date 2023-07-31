WATCH: Video Of Muslim Man Offering Namaz In Train As Group Of Young Men Chants Hanuman Chalisa Goes Viral

A video of a Muslim man offering namaz in a train as a group of young men chant Hanuman Chalisa has divided the Internet. The short clip of the incident made rounds on social media on Monday, with some supporting the Muslim man while others maintaining the young men exercised their religious rights.
In the video, the man is seen offering namaz on the upper berth of the train, and the young men seated on the lower berth chanting Hanuman Chalisa. It is unclear when the video was shot or where the train was en route.
Watch the video below
Netizens divided over the video
However, the viral video has divided netizens. Some claimed that the group deliberately chanted Hanuman Chalisa loudly to disturb the man's prayers, while others stated that the group appeared to be towards the end of Hanuman Chalisa, implying that the man must have began his prayers mid-way into the religious hymn.
Contrary to the polarising views, a certain section of netizens said the video showed the secular fabric of the country.
Video surfaces after Muharram clashes
The video surfaced after clashed were reported in outer Delhi during Muharram procession on Saturday. Police lathi-charged several participants of the procession after they tried to veer from the planned route and threw stones at them.
The Tazia parade included around 2,000 people, with sufficient police were stationed in the area, DCP (Outer) Harendra Singh said at the time. The police said they will take an action against the perpetrators.
