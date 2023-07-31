WATCH: Video Of Muslim Man Offering Namaz In Train As Group Of Young Men Chants Hanuman Chalisa Goes Viral

Twitter

A video of a Muslim man offering namaz in a train as a group of young men chant Hanuman Chalisa has divided the Internet. The short clip of the incident made rounds on social media on Monday, with some supporting the Muslim man while others maintaining the young men exercised their religious rights.

In the video, the man is seen offering namaz on the upper berth of the train, and the young men seated on the lower berth chanting Hanuman Chalisa. It is unclear when the video was shot or where the train was en route.

Watch the video below

Insecure but 'educated' guys reading Hanuman Chalisa from their Mobiles while the elderly Muslim man was silently offering Namaz at his seat. pic.twitter.com/r6wddLy6Ov — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) July 31, 2023

Netizens divided over the video

However, the viral video has divided netizens. Some claimed that the group deliberately chanted Hanuman Chalisa loudly to disturb the man's prayers, while others stated that the group appeared to be towards the end of Hanuman Chalisa, implying that the man must have began his prayers mid-way into the religious hymn.

Contrary to the polarising views, a certain section of netizens said the video showed the secular fabric of the country.

Welcome to New India jahan per kuch logo ko apna dharm sirf kissi ko namaz padhta dekh yaad aata hai!!! pic.twitter.com/gPfrGdv3LU — Saba Khan (@ItsKhan_Saba) July 30, 2023

This is d state of modern youth in New India. In response to an elderly Muslim man who was quietly offering Namaz on his train seat,a group of young Hindus started chanting Hanuman Chalisa at the top of their lungs while reading the words off their phones.pic.twitter.com/Hx2ljL6zSw — Aolukh | ਔਲ਼ਖ (@iemaolukh) July 31, 2023

A video got viral some boy's chanting Hanuman Chalisa loudly in train and also a Muslim guy doing namaz many people not happy from this incident but this is ‘SECULARISM’🇮🇳 it is also possible Muslim guy doing namaz after the boy's group start chanting 🤔 pic.twitter.com/lPfbSnPXIS — Aditya Poddar (@AdityaP70659965) July 31, 2023

Hanuman chalisa and Namaz at the same spot in Train! This can be happen in my India only❤️ — Bot in Love (@botinlovewithu) July 31, 2023

There is a heartwarming viral video on Twitter that beautifully showcases the essence of religious harmony and respect. In the video, some Hindu youths are chanting the Hanuman Chalisa loudly on a train, while at the same time, a Muslim individual is peacefully offering namaz… pic.twitter.com/L6KHBMbw5m — Arshdeep Samar (@summerarshdeep) July 31, 2023

Video surfaces after Muharram clashes

The video surfaced after clashed were reported in outer Delhi during Muharram procession on Saturday. Police lathi-charged several participants of the procession after they tried to veer from the planned route and threw stones at them.

The Tazia parade included around 2,000 people, with sufficient police were stationed in the area, DCP (Outer) Harendra Singh said at the time. The police said they will take an action against the perpetrators.

Read Also Mumbai: Police Pacify Rightwing Activists Protesting Men Offering Namaz at Panvel Station

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)