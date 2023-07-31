 WATCH: Video Of Muslim Man Offering Namaz In Train As Group Of Young Men Chants Hanuman Chalisa Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWATCH: Video Of Muslim Man Offering Namaz In Train As Group Of Young Men Chants Hanuman Chalisa Goes Viral

WATCH: Video Of Muslim Man Offering Namaz In Train As Group Of Young Men Chants Hanuman Chalisa Goes Viral

The viral video divided netizens with some claiming that the group of young men deliberately chanted Hanuman Chalisa as the man offered prayers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 31, 2023, 05:00 PM IST
article-image
Twitter

A video of a Muslim man offering namaz in a train as a group of young men chant Hanuman Chalisa has divided the Internet. The short clip of the incident made rounds on social media on Monday, with some supporting the Muslim man while others maintaining the young men exercised their religious rights.

In the video, the man is seen offering namaz on the upper berth of the train, and the young men seated on the lower berth chanting Hanuman Chalisa. It is unclear when the video was shot or where the train was en route.

Watch the video below

Netizens divided over the video

However, the viral video has divided netizens. Some claimed that the group deliberately chanted Hanuman Chalisa loudly to disturb the man's prayers, while others stated that the group appeared to be towards the end of Hanuman Chalisa, implying that the man must have began his prayers mid-way into the religious hymn.

Contrary to the polarising views, a certain section of netizens said the video showed the secular fabric of the country.

Video surfaces after Muharram clashes

The video surfaced after clashed were reported in outer Delhi during Muharram procession on Saturday. Police lathi-charged several participants of the procession after they tried to veer from the planned route and threw stones at them.

The Tazia parade included around 2,000 people, with sufficient police were stationed in the area, DCP (Outer) Harendra Singh said at the time. The police said they will take an action against the perpetrators.

Read Also
Mumbai: Police Pacify Rightwing Activists Protesting Men Offering Namaz at Panvel Station
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Video Of Muslim Man Offering Namaz In Train As Group Of Young Men Chants Hanuman Chalisa Goes...

WATCH: Video Of Muslim Man Offering Namaz In Train As Group Of Young Men Chants Hanuman Chalisa Goes...

Odisha: 5, Including 4 Children, Killed After Under Construction Culvert Collapses in Rayagada

Odisha: 5, Including 4 Children, Killed After Under Construction Culvert Collapses in Rayagada

Bihar: Bike-Borne Assailants Open Fire At Former Mukhiya In Patna; Incident Captured On CCTV

Bihar: Bike-Borne Assailants Open Fire At Former Mukhiya In Patna; Incident Captured On CCTV

Gujarat: Teen Girl Falls Down from Third Floor Gallery In Surat, Rushed To Hospital; Shocking...

Gujarat: Teen Girl Falls Down from Third Floor Gallery In Surat, Rushed To Hospital; Shocking...

Haryana: Clashes Erupt Between 2 Groups In Mewat, Stones Pelted At Vehicles Of VHP; Visuals Surface

Haryana: Clashes Erupt Between 2 Groups In Mewat, Stones Pelted At Vehicles Of VHP; Visuals Surface