Warning Disturbing Video: Assam police beat up protestors during anti-encroachment drive

Assam state police were seen trashing protestors on Thursday in the Dholpur area of the Darrang district of the state during an anti-encroachment drive.

In a video which is now going viral on social media, the cops in anti-riot gear could be seen mercilessly thrashing a man even after he became motionless following a brutal attack by the members of the Assam Police. Reportedly, a photojournalist was also seen trashing and beating up the villager who charged towards the group of cops with stick in his hands. The 'journalist' was seen jumping and attacking the motion man until he was restrained by the police.

In other visuals that are surfacing on social media are outright horrifying. Around 800 families were evicted in the drive against encroachments on Monday. While according to police, nine cops and two civilians were injured in the eviction drive at Dholpur.

According to NDTV, Darrang’s Superintendent of Police Sushanta Biswa Sarma denied any knowledge of the brutality committed by his force against a civilian. “The area is big. I was on another side. I will find out and assess the situation,” Sarma was quoted as saying. He further said, "They (people at the spot) pelted stones & attacked Police personnel". "9 Policeman injured, I'm inquiring about the video that's doing rounds on social media", he added.



While on the other hand, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had tweeted after the eviction drive on Monday, "I am happy and compliment district administration of Darrang and Assam Police for having cleared about 4500 bigha, by evicting 800 households."

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 07:18 PM IST