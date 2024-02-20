Want A Fancy Number Plate As CJI; Here's All You Need To Know, From Registration To Fees

x

The image of the Chief Justice of India, Dhananjay Chandrachud's car with its unique number plate has gone viral on the internet.

Netizens has been captivated by its uniqueness, labeling it as a "cool" number plate. However, amidst the awe and admiration, questions have been raised about how the Chief Justice managed to acquire such a distinctive number plate in a country where obtaining fancy number plates typically incurs a hefty fee.

In a society where affluent individuals often use fancy number plates, colloquially referred to as "VVIP" plates, as a means of flaunting their status, the curiosity surrounding the acquisition of such plates is understandable.

For those who aspire to adorn their vehicles with similar coveted number plates, understanding the process is essential. A fancy registration number, often known as a "VIP number," is a personalised choice and a status symbol for vehicle owners. While the process of obtaining a fancy registration number may seem daunting, it is relatively straightforward.

What Constitutes a Fancy Car/Bike Number Plate?

Fancy numbers are special combinations or sequences of digits and alphabets that are chosen based on personal preferences, lucky numbers, or sentimental value. These numbers usually consist of unique digits, such as 0001, 0002, 0007, 4444, etc., that hold special significance or are considered desirable.

Procedure to Acquire a Fancy Registration Number:

Research: Visit the Regional Transport Office (RTO) website or office to access the latest list of available fancy numbers for your vehicle.

Selection: Choose a VIP number from the available list that meets your preferences and is compatible with your vehicle registration.

Application: Submit an application to the RTO office requesting the selected VIP number, accompanied by the necessary documents and Form 20 for vehicle registration.

Payment: Pay the registration fees along with any additional charges associated with the chosen fancy number.

Allocation: The RTO office will process your application and allocate the selected fancy number to your vehicle upon approval.

Additional Rules and Fees:

Different RTO offices may have additional rules or restrictions for allotting fancy registration numbers, such as availability based on vehicle type or the use of a lottery system.

Fees for fancy numbers vary based on factors such as popularity, bidding process, and state regulations.

Checking Fancy Number Availability Online:

Many RTOs offer online platforms to check the availability of fancy numbers, providing a convenient way for individuals to select their preferred numbers.

Eligibility Criteria for Acquiring Fancy Number Plates:

The eligibility criteria for acquiring fancy number plates typically depend on the rules and regulations set by the respective RTO office. While anyone can apply for a fancy number plate by paying the required fees, there may be restrictions on certain numbers or limitations on transferring ownership.

Acquiring a fancy VIP number for your car or bike is not just a matter of style but also a reflection of personal taste and preference. With the right guidance and understanding of the process, obtaining a distinctive number plate can elevate your vehicle's appeal and make a statement on the road.

Most expensive number plate in the world

According to reports, in April last year, a Dubai man bought the 'P7' number plate for a whopping 55 million dirhams (approximately 122 crore Indian rupees) during a charity auction. It is said that the purchase has set a new world record, and the amount fetched from the most expensive number plate in the world.