'Cool' Number Plate Of CJI Chandrachud's Mercedes Car Goes Viral, Here's Why

A picture of the number plate of the car used by Chief Justice Of India, DY Chandrachud, went viral on Sunday for all the right reasons. The picture of the car was posted on social media X by business executive Lloyd Mathias, who, like all of us, was in awe of the number plate. Reason? The number on the plate read 'DL1 CJI 0001'.

"Saw Chief Justice of India, Dhananjay Chandrachud at a private function in Delhi yesterday. On my way out, I couldn’t help notice his car’s licence plate number: DL1 CJI 0001. Very cool. Wonder if the Chief Election Commissioner’s car number plate is DL1 CEC 0001?" Mathias wrote on X, along with the picture of the car.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Upon investigating the ownership of the Mercedes E 350 D model, the FPJ discovered that it was registered under the name of the Registrar of the Supreme Court of India. This makes clear that the car is provided to the CJI by the government.

About CJI's car

Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350d AMG Line is the top model in the E-Class lineup and the price of E-Class top model is Rs. 88.96 Lakh. Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350d AMG Line is available in Automatic (TC) transmission and offered in 4 colours: Obsidian Black Metallic, Graphite Grey, High Tech Silver Metallic and Polar White.