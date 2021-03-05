Vizag steel plant’s privatisation: Andhra bandh peaceful

Amaravati

The Andhra Pradesh bandh called by the Left parties on Friday, opposing the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), evoked moderate response, even as the ruling YSR Congress and other major parties, barring the BJP-Jana Sena combine, extended support.

Stray incidents were reported from different places in the state but overall the bandh ended peacefully, police sources here said.

The AP State Road Transport Corporation suspended its services till afternoon while educational institutions remained shut.

Cinema halls did not run the morning show but major businesses were not affected by the bandh. Employees of the state Secretariat sported black badges and attended work, in solidarity with the protesters.

The Telugu Desam Party, the Congress, trade unions and other organisations too extended support to the bandh, denouncing the Centre's decision to go ahead with a "strategic sale" of the VSP, operated by the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited. They all demanded the Centre immediately withdraw from the move to sell the VSP to private parties.

The protesters took out rallies in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur and other main centres in the state, with the slogan 'Visakha Ukku--Andhrula Hakku' (Vizag Steel is Andhra Pradesh’s Right).