Vivek Agnihotri offers unconditional apology for remarks against Justice S Muralidhar in Gautam Navlakha bail case

Before the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, film director Vivek Agnihotri offered an unconditional apology for his remarks accusing Justice S Muralidhar of prejudice as he granted activist Gautam Navlakha bail. The high court made the decision to bring Agnihotri and others before it ex parte.
This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.
