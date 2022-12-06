e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVivek Agnihotri offers unconditional apology for remarks against Justice S Muralidhar in Gautam Navlakha bail case

Vivek Agnihotri offers unconditional apology for remarks against Justice S Muralidhar in Gautam Navlakha bail case

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 06, 2022, 11:32 AM IST
article-image
Vivek Agnihotri | ANI
Follow us on

Before the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, film director Vivek Agnihotri offered an unconditional apology for his remarks accusing Justice S Muralidhar of prejudice as he granted activist Gautam Navlakha bail. The high court made the decision to bring Agnihotri and others before it ex parte.

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Vivek Agnihotri offers unconditional apology for remarks against Justice S Muralidhar in Gautam...

Vivek Agnihotri offers unconditional apology for remarks against Justice S Muralidhar in Gautam...

India's FMGE candidates not happy about NMC's new rules

India's FMGE candidates not happy about NMC's new rules

Noida: Speeding Jaguar drags 24-year-old office going woman, dies; driver arrested

Noida: Speeding Jaguar drags 24-year-old office going woman, dies; driver arrested

Countering terror financing should be priority: NSA Doval at key Central Asian security ministers'...

Countering terror financing should be priority: NSA Doval at key Central Asian security ministers'...

Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Ambedkar's struggles gave hope to millions, tweets PM Modi

Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Ambedkar's struggles gave hope to millions, tweets PM Modi