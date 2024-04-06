Viral Video: Youth Clicking Selfie With Friend On Durgam Cheruvu Bridge In Hyderabad Dies After Being Hit By Speeding SUV

X

In a tragic incident, a speeding SUV killed a man taking a selfie with his friend on the Durgam Cheruvu Bridge in Hyderabad on Friday night.

The disturbing video of the incident surfaced on social media and is currently going viral. The video shows the exact moment when the fatal accident occurred.

Watch the video here:

Accident on Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge in Hyderabad



On Friday night, a 27-year-old man was killed and his friend critically injured after a speeding car hit them on Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge in #Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/qNN6NM4T5i — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) April 6, 2024

As per news reports, the SUV driver responsible for the tragedy has been booked after mowing down the man, identified as 27-year-old S. Anil Kumar and injuring his friend, Ajay, aged 25. Both were residents of Hyderabad’s Yousufhuda.

Reports suggest that soon after hitting the duo the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

According to Madhapur police, the victims were capturing selfies on the bridge when the speeding car collided with them. Both were rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment, where Kumar tragically passed away during the early hours of Saturday.

The police have initiated legal action under Section 304 (A) and 337 of the IPC and are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.