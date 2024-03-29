 'Brazen Theft Of Privacy': Passenger At Hyderabad Airport Shares Video, Questions Staff Clicking Pics Of Flyers Without Consent
Rahul MUpdated: Friday, March 29, 2024, 09:01 PM IST
Staff clicking photos and collecting data of passengers at the Hyderabad Airport as posted by a passenger on X | X/@photowallah

A passenger at the Hyderabad airport took to social media platform X and complained about data of passengers collected by DigiYatra sans any consent. The concerned person in his post on X account termed the data collection at the airport as "brazen theft of privacy and personal data." What also irked the passenger was that none of the flyers asked any questions about their photos and data getting clicked.

"My sister and I travelled a week ago via Hyderabad Airport. Brazen theft of privacy and personal data at the security gate. No one mentioning why they are doing, no one seeking consent, no flyers asking any questions. One guy even told me, what is your problem?" read the post.

Row Over DigiYatra Collecting Data

DigiYatra is owned not by the goverment but by a consortium of private and governent airports. It allows passengers as their boarding pass at various points at the airport.

However, there have been complaints in the past by many passengers that private airport staff and CISF personnel were enrolling them for DigiYatra without their consent or knowledge. DigiYatra is not compulsory and is a voluntary programme.

One of the users on X, replying to the post by the concerned passenger, attached a letter by Union minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia to TMC Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale in which the minister mentions that DigiYatra process is a voluntary process and had said that the airport authorities will look into any violation of the process.

The debate over privacy vs absolute privacy

It's often said that privacy will be the biggest luxury in the 21st century. Given that our lives is getting more and more digital (read connected), enhanced screening at several places and especially airports means that one's data is not really only theirs.

While some argue that there is no harm in sharing one's details for the sake of enhanced security or quick procedure, a few people for whom privacy is sacrosanct object to it. Going by the fierce debate and polarising views on the topic, one can only say that there are no easy answers to this question.

DigiYatra data will be saved in decentralised manner, says Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya...
