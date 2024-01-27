Viral Video: UP School Makes Mockery Of Republic Day Celebration As Students Dance To Bizarre Songs On Stage

India proudly celebrated its 75th Republic Day on January 26 2024. Several progammes were organised across the country to mark the occasion. The day will be remembered as for the first time the Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path was led by female officers. Some were glued to the historic parade where India's achievements were showcased in the presence of French President Emmanuel Macron who was the chief guest of the occasion. Ways were a million, feeling was one - that of unity in diversity and a sense of pride that on this day, India adopted the Constitution of and was transformed to a republic back in 1950.

But there were some, who clearly haven't understood what is Republic Day. A video of students of a school in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district, celebrating Republic Day is going viral for all wrong reasons.

Watch the video that's doing rounds on social media.

In what seems to be a sheer mockery of Republic Day, this is how BD Global Public School of UP's Mau district performed to bizzare set of songs. While some netizens have criticised the piece of art, some had a good laugh at it calling it a great piece of entertainment.

To give a few examples, @BtwArshad said, "Which school allows to dance on such songs meanwhile on republic day wow"

@ShrikantTyagi66 said, "It's not looking funny it's heartbreaking for us, where the society is going?? We must not allow such disgusting performances on such remembering occasion for country respect real heroes who sacrificed their lives for country"

To the same video, @arman_chawda24 reacted saying, "Bro I want full video plz upload full video".

@smarttrade005 said, "Happyness no need any tune Boys rocks."