Republic Day 2024: Netizens Heap Praise On All-Women Tri-Service Contingent March At Kartavya Path, Says 'Real India...'

The 75th Republic Day Parade in India was truly stunning, displaying the 'Nari Shakti', as entire group of women troops marched on Kartavya Path on Friday. Women contingents, including the Armed Forces, Border Security Force (BSF), Delhi Police, and Agniveers performed a march on Kartavya Path, captivating the entire country and guests at the event. The Indian Navy tableau featured the themes of 'Nari Shakti' and 'Atmanirbharta' and showcased aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, Navy ships Delhi, Kolkata, and Shivalik, and the Kalavari Class Submarine.
For the very first time, an all-women contingent, including Armed Forces Medical Services led by Major Srishti Khullar and Capt Amba Samant from the Army Dental Corps, Surg Lt Kanchana from the Indian Navy, and Flt Lt Dhivya Priya from the Indian Air Force, marched on Kartavya Path in Delhi.
Additionally, at this time, the Central Armed Police women personnel held a motorbike exhibition in which 265 female motorcycle riders showcased bravery and courage.
After witnessing the originality of women's empowerment at today's march, netizens couldn't help but express their feelings. Netizens wholeheartedly praised the female contingents performing the parade on Delhi's Kartavya Path. Taking to X (former Twitter), one user wrote, "Nari Shakti has blossomed.."